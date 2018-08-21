LazyTrips Launches New Hotel Booking Feature to Its Trip Planner Tool

All-in-one trip planner continues its expansion with hotel booking feature

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LazyTrips has announced the launch of its seamless hotel booking function that allows users to discover destinations, plan the perfect route and book accommodation.

The LazyTrips all-in-one trip planner is revolutionising travel, making trip planning effortless and fun with its free to use integrated trip planner. With a wide range of hotels across Europe to choose from, LazyTrips users can now book multiple rooms in a variety of hotels, all at the click of a button.

"We're excited to announce the launch of our integrated hotel booking feature, which helps our users to plan their trip and book their accommodation all in one place," said LazyTrips CCO Jen McNaught.

"LazyTrips is growing and evolving at full speed, and we can't wait to unveil many more new features in the coming months."

The LazyTrips tool was first launched in June and currently lets users map out their routes, find things to do in each destination and add custom activities to their trips. Users can also browse the website for weekend city break guides, travel tips, detailed road trip ideas and inspiration for places to visit.

New features are being rolled out every week and future plans include integrating flight reservations, train travel and car rental options.

Without any pop-ups or pressure, the tool is cost-free, hassle-free and ad-free, providing a fun and easy way to plan and manage every detail of your trip.

About

LazyTrips is the new go-to destination for passionate travellers who are constantly planning their next adventure. We're all about immersing ourselves in the culture, history and beauty of the places we visit. Whether you feel like road-tripping around Italy, cruising along the Adriatic coast or scaling the Alps, we're here to help you make your wildest travel dreams become reality.