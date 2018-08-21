Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest salesforce analytics solution on the telecom industry. The telecom company wanted to identify key metrics to improve product sales performance in the challenging telecom systems market while earning brand loyalty among the customer base.

According to the salesforce analytics experts at Quantzig,"Salesforce analytics offers step-by-step analysis of the company's sales data and helps to devise accurate sales forecast business models."

The telecom industry includes cable and satellite companies, internet service providers, and wireless operators who facilitate easy and fast mode of communication through the phone or the internet. The telecom industry has witnessed exponential growth in the recent times. However, the market growth of this sector is highly influenced by the dynamic technological trends. Hence, to stay afloat in this dynamic market, companies in the telecom industry must adapt to the changing trends and deliver their core services in accordance with consumers' demand.

The salesforce analytics solution helped the telecom industry client to adapt to the changing trends and deliver their core services in accordance with consumers' demand. The client was also able to improve their communication with the customers, understand their needs, and their opinion on the performance of the company. Consequently, this helped the client in reshaping their business module into a more customer-centric business strategy.

This salesforce analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Adopt cost-effective strategies to create and market products which ensure maximum sales with minimized inventory and production costs

Gain insights into real-time performance metrics

This salesforce analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying performance indicators and important metrics for organizational growth

Devising accurate sales forecast business models that help in revenue generation and brand scalability

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

