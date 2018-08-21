Stewart, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) is pleased to report that the Company has received the final assays for the first 23 holes drilled during the 2018 field season. These 2018 holes were drilled to test the extensions of the 2017 drilling on the Waterpump zone. Highlights of assay results for this drilling are shown in the following table:

DDH No. From To Core Length Gold g/t MON-18-1 103.96 105.70 1.74 9.87 and 126.83 131.40 4.57 3.22 MON-18-3 111.59 115.24 3.66 1.82 MON-18-4 128.05 128.51 0.46 18.60 MON-18-5 139.33 142.38 3.05 1.95 and 145.43 148.05 2.62 1.80 and 160.47 161.89 1.22 1.48 MON-18-11 127.59 130.43 2.84 4.71 and 146.65 151.22 4.88 11.10 MON-18-12 135.52 136.28 0.76 3.94 and 140.34 144.88 4.54 12.11 MON-18-13 121.34 124.39 3.05 1.75 and 131.80 132.32 0.52 8.04 MON-18-17 147.71 148.32 0.61 5.08 MON-18-18 148.48 150.06 1.59 3.38 and 171.80 178.05 6.25 2.48 and 180.67 181.67 1.0 7.79 MON-18-20 157.26 158.35 1.10 2.68 and 159.76 160.67 0.91 1.01 and 163.72 166.77 3.05 2.05 and 169.62 172.67 3.05 3.72 MON-18-22 142.38 146.65 4.26 1.64 MON-18-23 110.27 110.73 0.46 4.52 and 120.73 127.90 7.2 6.3

Results of the 2018 drilling gives further confirmation that a strong gold bearing system is present within the Red Cliff property. To date 2018 results indicate:

The drilling on the north side of Lydden Creek (Montrose zone) is successful in extending the down dip mineralization that averages 10-50 g/t over widths up to 10 m (43-101report completed in 2014)

The Montrose zone has been intersected at 250 m depths over intersection lengths of 20 m below the above mentioned section.

Visible gold is observed in 6 of the 11 holes completed on the Montrose zone.

The higher gold grade intersections in the 2018 drilling indicate that the gold bearing portion of the Waterpump zone plunges steeply to the south.

Drilling has completed 48 drill holes, 37 south of Lydden Creek (Waterpump zone) and 11 north of Lydden Creek (Montrose zone). Drilling is continuing on the Red cliff property and assay results will be released when received.

The Company is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of flow-through units to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $650,000 for expenditure on the Red Cliff project.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"

Ed Kruchkowski, President

"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements."