

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $739.63 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $552.96 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $9.33 billion from $8.36 billion last year.



The TJX Companies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $739.63 Mln. vs. $552.96 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.17 vs. $0.85 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q2): $9.33 Bln vs. $8.36 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.18 to $1.20 Full year EPS guidance: $4.10 to $4.14



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX