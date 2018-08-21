

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - MAN SE (MAGOF.PK) said Tuesday it was informed that the Executive Board of Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG has in its meeting today decided to terminate the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG and MAN SE dated 26 April 2013, with effect as of 1 January 2019.



Following the publication of the registration of the termination of the domination and profit transfer agreement in MAN SE's commercial register at the beginning of 2019, MAN SE minority shareholders will have the right to tender their shares to Volkswagen Truck & Bus AG in consideration for a cash compensation of EUR 90.29 per share during a two months period.



