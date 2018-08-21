sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

89,27 Euro		+1,42
+1,62 %
WKN: 854854 ISIN: US8725401090 Ticker-Symbol: TJX 
Aktie:
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TJX COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TJX COMPANIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
91,77
92,03
15:47
91,77
92,03
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TJX COMPANIES INC
TJX COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TJX COMPANIES INC89,27+1,62 %