The "European Carsharing Technologies Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to analyze the Carsharing technology market and to provide an overview of the types of providers, key market drivers, and emerging trends. Advances in vehicle sharing technologies are among the biggest drivers for these new mobility models, with connectivity playing a big role in making them more convenient for customers. Data analytics are used to predict the timing and location of demand spikes to ensure more effective rebalancing of the fleet. In some cases, customers are incentivized to drop off cars in specific locations.

Over the years, Carsharing technology has evolved from simple manual systems to increasingly complex computer-based systems. There are now a wide range of technology service providers offering solutions, from factory installed to aftermarket, to Carsharing operators. Currently, more than 15 technology providers cater specifically to the Carsharing market offering operators a faster time-to-market.

In the future, the researcher expects that RFID technology will be slowly replaced by the latest technologies like NFC and BLE. Automated parking (Car2go experimenting with Bosch and Benz) and semi-autonomous driving solutions will open up additional use cases for Carsharing operators. Factors like rapid urbanization, increasing Gen Y population, and penetration rate of smartphones will be a big driver for the vehicle sharing market. Aftermarket Carsharing technology providers would expand their local presence in the region to take advantage of the growing demand.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, And Methodology

3. Definitions And Segmentation

4. Drivers And Restraints-Carsharing Technologies Market

5. Carsharing Market Overview

6. Carsharing Technology Landscape

7. Addressable Market Opportunity For Technology Players

8. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

9. Conclusions And Future Outlook

10. Appendix

Companies Featured

Bosch

Benz



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2xwh2g/european?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005418/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Automotive Leasing and Rental