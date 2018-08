BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence deteriorated in August, extending the weakness witnessed over the past three months, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -3 from 0. In June, the reading was -3.



The decline in confidence is largely attributable to less optimistic expectations about trends in the economic situation and unemployment, the bank said.



