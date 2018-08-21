Pöyry Oyj: Shares subscribed in the directed share issue without payment related to Pöyry PLC's share-based incentive plan

Pöyry PLC Stock Exchange Release 21 August 2018 at 4.45 p.m. (EEST)

Shares subscribed in the directed share issue without payment related to Pöyry PLC's share-based incentive plan

Pöyry PLC announced on 9 August 2018 that its Board of Directors had on 8 August 2018 resolved on a directed share issue without payment, relating to reward payment in accordance with a long-term share-based incentive plan. Information on the plan and its terms and conditions was published in further detail in a stock exchange release on 5 May 2017.

In the share issue, up to 170 000 treasury shares held by the company were offered for subscription, free of payment, to the management and key personnel participating in the plan.

In the share issue, 147 272 treasury shares were subscribed. Following the share issue, the total number of shares in the company is 61 952 801, of which 2 042 783 shares are held in treasury. The number of outstanding shares and votes conferred by outstanding shares is 59 910 018.

PÖYRY PLC

Additional information:

Martin á Porta, President and CEO

Tel. +358 10 33 228 28

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Together, we deliver smart solutions and work with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million. The company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki. Approximately 5500 experts. 40 countries. 115 offices.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

