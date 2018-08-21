sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,002 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A0D9K4 ISIN: GB00B064NT52 Ticker-Symbol: M7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21.08.2018 | 15:55
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company

MediaZest Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, August 21

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest"or the "Company"; AIM: MDZ)

Holding(s) in Company

The Company was notified today that Ian Hallett's shareholding amounts to 153,580,275 shares (held via his SIPP), representing 11.93 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
Tom Price/Edward Hutton
Nominated Adviser
Northland Capital Partners Limited		020 3861 6625
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com


© 2018 PR Newswire