Panel discussion will delve into the risks surrounding the digitalization of the energy sector, how enterprises can become cyber resilient

Dragos, Inc., the trusted leader in industrial threat detection and response technology and services, announced today that Joe Slowik, adversary hunter for Dragos, Inc., will present at two sessions-"100% cyber secure-Is it utopia?" and "ICT & Cyber Security"-during the Offshore Northern Seas Foundation's ONS 2018 (Aug. 27-30, Stavanger, Norway).

"ICT and Cyber Security" is a technical session that will feature seven presenters, whose talks will focus on the new initiatives, trends, and applicable technologies within the upstream industry. Slowik will address the topic of building ICT defense in oil and gas and offer recommendations for defensive measures with those two spaces.

WHAT: Technical session: "ICT Cyber Security" WHEN: Tuesday, August 28, 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. WHO: Leo Simonovich, VP and Global Head, Industrial Cyber and Digital Security, Siemens; Niall Merrigan, Head of Cybersecurity Norway, Capgemini; Thomas Ventulett, CEO, Aegex Technologies; Linn Iren Vestly Bergh, Senior Advisor, Petroleum Safety Authority; Prashant Soni, Commercial Director Veracity, DNV GL; Olav Espedal, Corporate Security Manager, Jakob Hatteland Solutions; Joe Slowik, Adversary Hunter, Dragos, Inc. WHERE: Hall 10, Stavanger Forum, Gunnar Warebergsgate 13, Stavanger, Norway

The panel discussion, "100% cyber secure-Is it utopia?" will examine digitalization and how the use of smart grids and smart devices make the energy sector an attractive target for cyber-attacks, with an eye to how enterprises can manage the risks and, more importantly, become cyber resilient.

WHAT: Panel discussion: "100% cyber secure-Is it utopia?" WHEN: Wednesday, August 29, 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. WHO: Moderator: Marianne Aas, Head of Section, Norwegian National Security Authority; Michael Chertoff, Executive Chairman and Co-founder, The Chertoff Group; Joe Slowik, Adversary Hunter, Dragos, Inc.; Leo Simonovich, VP and Global Head, Industrial Cyber and Digital Security, Siemens; Julian Meyrick, Vice President, Security, IBM Europe; Elisabet Haugsbø, Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, DNV GL Digital Solutions; JP Cavanna, Group Head of Cyber Security, Lloyds Register; General Michael Hayden, The Chertoff Group. WHERE: Clarion Hotel Energy, Stavanger, Norway

Principal Threat Analyst Mark Stacey will be on hand in the Dragos booth (#5628) to answer technical questions for media and to explain more about the industry's most comprehensive ICS cybersecurity solution.

