Experienced tech team with insurance domain expertise to address unique OneWorld client implementation and industry software needs, including custom development and ad hoc IT projects

OneWorld Instech, a global insurance technology provider offering solutions built on a modern architecture that leverages microservices, today announced the launch of its OWIT Services Division. The OWIT team is tasked with supporting OneWorld customers, and with the development of the company's suite of microservices and all complementary components for the OneWorld platform, including APIs and connectors.

A full-service organization, the team is also available for ad hoc software development projects to provide highly-qualified professional services to help any insurance entity, whether insurer, MGA, or TPA, with their specific IT needs. With access to the OWIT Services Division team of talented IT professionals, insurance organizations have the opportunity to meet and exceed IT objectives, often in a shorter timeframe and at a lower cost than in-house development.

With the core team already in place, the division is growing to meet the increasing demand, with a target of 25 team members by fall and continued deepening and broadening of the talent bench into the new year and beyond.

Team members offer proven expertise in their respective fields, including software development, quality assurance, and user interface design.

"Our OWIT Services Division is able to provide insurance organizations with a team dedicated to maximizing the value they derive from their investment with us, from tailored niche microservices, to ad hoc IT projects, and full deployment of our platform, ensuring clients stay at the forefront of innovation," commented Julian James, President, EMEA and Asia Pac with OneWorld Instech.

The OWIT Services Division is located in Hyderabad, India and is being directed by Shyamkumar Ramachandran, who commented, saying, "We have a tremendous team representing a broad set of talent and backgrounds, and just as importantly a group of individuals who understand the value of working to achieve a common goal."

