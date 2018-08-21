The "Digitalisation of the European Waste Recycling Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objective of this research is to analyse and evaluate the strategic opportunities in the waste recycling market to leverage on advanced automation solutions and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) based technologies that aid to fulfil Europe's ambition to build a sustainable environment.

This study offers a holistic analysis of the market challenges, drivers, and the current stage of automation adoption in the waste recycling market. Additionally, the study assesses the type of waste recycling equipment used across various waste streams and provides insights, such as modularisation, enhanced machine control, and improved equipment performance, on the scope of future advancements in equipment. Europe being the powerhouse for automation has a majority of automated recycling plants and its OEMs have a strong presence in the recycling waste market. They offer an extensive range of advanced automation equipment; their share in automation revenue is estimated to be 50.

While assessing the key automation products used in the recycling waste market, controls, Human Machine Interface (HMI), motors, and drives are identified as widely adopted by end users. Increasing investments and stringent regulations in the WEEE and ELV waste streams are likely to lead to higher degree of automation in the recycling process, thereby creating a greater revenue opportunity for automation and recycling equipment vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope and Objectives

3. IIoT-A Research Perspective

4. Key Trends in the European Waste Recycling Market

5. Barriers and Catalysts-Total European Waste Recycling Market

6. Economic Perspective on the Waste Recycling Market in Europe

7. Overview on the Waste Streams in Europe

8. Assessment of the Recycling Equipment Used in Europe

9. Rise of Automation in the European Waste Recycling Market

10. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

11. The Last Word

12. Appendix

