Oslo Børs has decided to delist Seadrill Limited R as of August 21, 2018. Consequently, trading in shares admitted to trading on the First North NOK segment at Nasdaq Stockholm AB is to cease. Short name: SDRL Ro ---------------------------- ISIN code: BMG8000W1139 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 158477 ---------------------------- The last day of trading is today, August 21, 2018. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.