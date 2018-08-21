SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Medical Electrodes Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. Increasing usage of ECG electrodes and EEG electrodes in diagnosing and treating neurological disorders is driving the spend growth momentum for the medical electrodes market. Moreover, increasing aging population is driving the need for physiotherapy services, which, in turn, is leading to the global growth of the medical electrodes market.
"Buyers are advised to choose suppliers who pledge compliance to all the laws and regulations pertaining to the manufacturing, selling, and import or export of medical electrodes to avoid any litigations and penalties," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares category offer a comprehensive analysis of the category maturity across regions. They provide key insights into the strategic sourcing objectives and supplier selection criteria to aid the buyers in achieving their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the medical electrodes market.
- Increasing usage of EEG electrodes and ECG electrodes to diagnose and treat neurological disorders
- Increasing demand for physiotherapy services by the rising older population
Report scope snapshot: Medical electrodes market
Market insights
- Regional spend dynamics
- Regional influence on global spend
- Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
Cost-saving opportunities
- Supplier side levers
- Buyer side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
Category management strategy
- Category management objectives
- Outsourcing category management activities
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
