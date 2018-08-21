The vertically integrated Swiss company has announced work on its 100 MWp heterojunction PV cell manufacturing plant in Hungary is back on track, following a successful company restructuring. Originally, it was set to be online in 2016.The EcoSolifer Group today announced work is back on track at its planned 100 MWp HJT bifacial PV cell production line in Csorna, Hungary, after a two year pause. "Subsequent to successful restructuring EcoSolifer Group and consequently new arranging its international appearance project of establishment 100MWp HeteroJunction photovoltaic cell manufacturing plant ...

