The "Global Healthcare Licensing Global Trends: By Region (Europe) Mid-Year Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This mid-year review report provides comprehensive analysis on all such licensing deals and negotiations that took place between healthcare companies of Europe during January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, categorized and summarized by various important aspects such as key countries, healthcare sub-sector, market capitalization groups, medicine groups, licensing payment arrangements, worldwide vs domestic licensing, and R&D vs commercialization licensing.
Such detailed analysis helps to understand the licensing trends and directions during this time period in the healthcare segments of Europe.
Key Features
- 6 months' healthcare licensing transactions of Europe analyzed at one place
- Small, medium and big multinational/non-multinational companies covered
- Curated categorizations of licensing details
- 8+ variables reflecting different forms of transactions done
- Licensing trends and directions summarized
Key Analysis Provided
- Total number of licensing deals signed by companies of Europe
- Total number of companies/institutes of Europe involved in the licensing deals
- Most licensing deals signed by companies of which sub-industry within healthcare sector
- Most licensing deals signed by which country's companies
- Most licensing deals signed by which market capitalization group's companies
- Most licensing deals signed by which medicine groups
- Licensing payment arrangements most followed in the licensing deals
- Number of domestic and worldwide licensing
- Number of R&D and commercialization licensing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmk5cn/2018_global?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005450/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Healthcare Services