The "Global Healthcare Licensing Global Trends: By Region (Europe) Mid-Year Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This mid-year review report provides comprehensive analysis on all such licensing deals and negotiations that took place between healthcare companies of Europe during January 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, categorized and summarized by various important aspects such as key countries, healthcare sub-sector, market capitalization groups, medicine groups, licensing payment arrangements, worldwide vs domestic licensing, and R&D vs commercialization licensing.

Such detailed analysis helps to understand the licensing trends and directions during this time period in the healthcare segments of Europe.

Key Features

6 months' healthcare licensing transactions of Europe analyzed at one place

Small, medium and big multinational/non-multinational companies covered

Curated categorizations of licensing details

8+ variables reflecting different forms of transactions done

Licensing trends and directions summarized

Key Analysis Provided

Total number of licensing deals signed by companies of Europe

Total number of companies/institutes of Europe involved in the licensing deals

Most licensing deals signed by companies of which sub-industry within healthcare sector

Most licensing deals signed by which country's companies

Most licensing deals signed by which market capitalization group's companies

Most licensing deals signed by which medicine groups

Licensing payment arrangements most followed in the licensing deals

Number of domestic and worldwide licensing

Number of R&D and commercialization licensing

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gmk5cn/2018_global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005450/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Healthcare Services