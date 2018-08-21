Best's Review, the insurance industry's leading magazine, is now available in a mobile-friendly, versatile format at http://www.bestreview.com.

"In our increasingly digital world, people want information on their devices at any time and from any place. Readers of our new Best's Review website can enjoy the insurance industry features and A.M. Best rankings published in our print edition. Online content is now easier to read and can be shared via email or social media," said Patricia Vowinkel, executive editor, Best's Review

The August 2018 issue of Best's Review magazine takes an in-depth look at the reinsurance sector, including the feature, "Backstopping the Mortgage Market," which examines the rise of the mortgage reinsurance market from obscurity prior to the global financial crisis of 2007-2009. It discusses how dozens of reinsurers are taking advantage of new opportunities to take on mortgage credit risk and gives insight on the controversial pilot project run by Arch Capital and Freddie Mac, known as Integrated Mortgage Insurance.

