Banks categorize renewable energy projects as risky and believe they offer lower rates of return than fossil fuel schemes, making them reluctant lenders.Despite China and India taking major steps forward, financing is still a significant obstacle to the development of the renewable energy sector in Asia, according to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report. Renewable energy projects are, by and large, capital intensive and require big loans. Given the capital market - including venture capital - is not well developed in many Asian countries, and that the Asian financial system is dominated by banks, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...