Serinus Energy plc: Filing of Revised Canadian 2017 Annual Information Form

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc ("", "" or the "") (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces that it has filed a revised 2017 Annual Information Form as of 31 December 2017, in compliance with a directive of Canadian Security Regulators to the Company. This revised AIF (the "Revised AIF") includes required annual disclosure required by Form 51-102F6 - Statement of Executive Compensation (Appendix "D") and Form 58-101F1 - Corporate Governance Disclosure (Appendix "E") not included in the Company's original AIF, filed on SEDAR on March 29, 2018 (the "Original AIF"). Other than as expressly set forth above, this Revised AIF does not, and does not purport to, update or restate the information contained in the Original AIF.

With the Company having completed the continuation to Jersey, it has become a Foreign Issuer as defined in Canadian Securities regulations and will no longer be required to file Annual Information Forms.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

For further information, please refer to the Serinus website (www.serinusenergy.com)

