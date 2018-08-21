Marijuana News TodayThe marijuana news today marks a win for the medical marijuana industry as cannabidiol (CBD oil) is now being permitted for sale in Virginia, although the state's model is anything but permissive.Virginia marijuana legalization is a strange tale, as the state actually had laws on the books that allowed the use of medical marijuana way back in 1979. The catch? It never got off the ground because it required a prescription from a doctor, which was illegal under federal law (and still is). Of course, that is changing with the introduction of Epidiolex and its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but Virginia had attempted many decades.

