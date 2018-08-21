Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - International Battery Metals (CSE: IBAT), an advanced technology company focused on lithium brine extraction, has retained IMPACT Technology Development to help facilitate the engineering, design, and construction of its first proprietary mobile lithium extraction unit.

IMPACT has a qualified team of chemical engineers and chemists who specialize in developing, scaling-up, and commercializing chemical process technologies. Their services range from research and lab pilot testing in their R&D facility in Devens, Massachusetts, through to a full commercial scale engineering design package ready for engineering procurement and construction implementation. Their unique "one-stop-shop" of process development & engineering services has helped over 250 clients in the last 20 years launch their new process technologies worldwide.

Mark Wilkinson, President of IMPACT, stated, "We are very excited to be partnering with International Battery Metals in the development and commercialization of their Lithium recovery process from oil field brines. This innovative technology will provide a new, untapped source of high grade Lithium for the rapidly growing world market. We are looking forward to being a part of the IBAT team."

Dr. John Burba, President and CEO, added,"After evaluating numerous engineering firms, we have selected Impact Technology Development to partner with us in the development and deployment of our Mobile Extraction Unit technology. Impact has a very impressive group of chemists and chemical engineers that have many years of individual and collective experience. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship."

International Battery is in the process of creating and applying intellectual property related to lithium extraction from oilfield brines for petro-lithium extraction projects. The company's unique extraction process is environmentally friendly, low cost, and has the potential to produce high-quality, commercial grade lithium at a much faster rate than the current industry standards.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.ibatterymetals.com, contact Dr. John Burba, President and CEO, at 778-939-4228 or email info@ibatterymetals.com.

