

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards returned to Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, and Camila Cabello took the night's biggest honors - artist of the year and video of the year for 'Havana'.



After accepting the awards from Madonna, she dedicated it to the pop queen.



Nicki Minaj won the first award of the show for best hip-hop video for 'Chun Li.'



Cardi B was this year's most nominated artist, with 10 nods. She won three out of them - Best New Artist, Best Collaboration (as part of Jennifer Lopez's 'Dinero'), and Song of Summer. The rapper tied with Childish Gambino for the most wins of the night.



Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, won three of the seven awards he was nominated for. His music video for 'This Is America' was selected for the Best Direction, Best Choreography and Video With a Message awards.



The Carters - Beyoncé and JAY-Z - received eight nominations, and took home Best Art Direction and Best Cinematography awards for 'APES**T'.



Ariana Grande's 'No Tears Left to Cry' won her the Best Pop award.



Jennifer Lopez won the lifetime achievement award, titled, the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.



Late Swedish producer Avicii won a posthumous award for Best Dance Video for his clip for 'Lonely Together.'



Post Malone's 'rockstar' was adjudged Song of the Year.



He finished off the night by performing the award-winning song with 21 Savage and Aerosmith.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX