Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, August 21
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 21 August 2018
|Name of applicant:
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|Name of scheme:
|No programme - General Purpose
|Period of return:
|From:
|7 February 2018
|To:
|21 August 2018
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|16,819,586
|Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|0
|Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|700,000
|Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|16,119,586
|Name of contact:
|Hilary Jones
|Telephone number of contact:
|R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323