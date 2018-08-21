sprite-preloader
21.08.2018 | 18:01
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, August 21

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 21 August 2018

Name of applicant:Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
Name of scheme:No programme - General Purpose
Period of return:From:7 February 2018To:21 August 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:16,819,586
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):700,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:16,119,586

Name of contact:Hilary Jones
Telephone number of contact:R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Telephone: 01534 825323

