New Release of Runecast Analyzer Delivers Enhanced Analysis of VMware Environments

- Runecast Analyzer 2.0 Provides Historical Trending, PCI-DSS Security Analysis and New UI

- Enables VMware Admins to Significantly Reduce Time Spent Troubleshooting

Runecast, a leading provider of predictive analytics for VMware environments, today announced the availability of the latest version of Runecast Analyzer.

Runecast Analyzer utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to optimize VMware vSphere, vSAN and NSX environments. It is built on patent pending technology that automatically discovers all configurations that can trigger outages (such as Purple Screen of Death), fail security audits or other issues that negatively affect performance.

"Runecast is focused on helping customers mitigate operational risk and increase security compliance across the entire SDDC," said Stanimir Markov, Runecast CEO.

This latest version further increases the visibility for system administrators of their VMware environments, enabling them to ensure systems are operating at full performance to deliver on their business requirements.

Runecast Analyzer 2.0 features include:

Historical trending and analysis:

Keep history of every scan ever conducted and see how the environment has improved over time

PCI DSS security checks:

Automate PCI DSS security checks of your VMware vSphere, vSAN and NSX environments. Days of tedious work become a thing of the past with a 2 minute PCI DSS scan

New user interface:

Every pixel has been redesigned for easier visualization. The most important information, right where it is needed

Major under-the-hood improvements:

Built on the latest technology and on the most secure platform

By delivering the ability to see historical charts of every scan ever performed on the environment, Runecast Analyzer 2.0 allows system administrators to showcase the result of their work; increasing the stability of the environment by demonstrating fewer and fewer issues and detailing tighter security, with fewer vulnerabilities.

With the majority of enterprise customers having mission critical environments and stringent security audits, the ability to visualize tangible improvements over time is crucial to the success of their operations and their business. Data security is also of paramount importance, Runecast Analyzer works on premises and even offline, so no data ever leaves the customers' data center.

"Keeping track of issues within environments such as ESXi, vSphere, vSAN etc. can be very time consuming. With the latest version of Runecast Analyzer, there are many new exciting features to aid admins in monitoring these environments. One of the key features is the ability to monitor the history of all issues associated with an infrastructure over a certain period of time. This feature will be very beneficial in increasing efficiencies and reducing admins' time in managing their environments." - Vladan Seget, IT consultant and blogger

A free trial of Runecast Analyzer 2.0 can be downloaded at https://www.runecast.biz/register

About Runecast

Runecast is a leading provider of patent-pending, actionable predictive analytics for VMware vSphere, vSAN and NSX environments. Runecast Analyzer provides software-defined expertise to mitigate service outages, increase security and compliance and reduce time in troubleshooting. Runecast Analyzer is deployed in VMware environments across the globe within enterprise and SME customers.

For more information, visit www.runecast.biz.

