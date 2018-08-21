sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 21.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,92 Euro		-1,22
-2,17 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,46
55,93
18:48
54,76
55,60
18:48
21.08.2018 | 18:10
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 21

21 August 2018

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - Transaction in own shares

Rightmove plc ("Rightmove"), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that today it purchased 17,000 of its 1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 4917.751p. The highest price paid per share was 4950.000p and the lowest price paid per share was 4879.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through Numis Securities Limited.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0188% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Rightmove has purchased to date 39,913,605 of its own shares since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 90,345,750. Rightmove holds 1,646,053 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

-Ends-

Contact: Gemma Cornish 01908 712 018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(per share)		Time of transaction
1894938 08:19:01
184938 08:19:01
864930 08:20:44
1004930 08:20:44
454929 08:25:38
1334929 08:25:38
2124930 08:30:05
1194928 08:38:03
864928 08:38:03
1784939 08:45:11
2124943 08:48:09
1534944 08:51:07
514944 08:51:07
874934 08:56:42
744934 08:56:42
714939 09:02:35
1104938 09:02:35
514948 09:13:32
744948 09:13:32
604948 09:13:32
1794950 09:16:29
2234950 09:43:37
1764950 09:43:37
374950 09:43:37
744950 09:44:18
1854950 09:44:18
244950 09:51:34
364950 09:51:34
904949 09:52:23
704949 09:52:23
434949 09:52:23
564945 09:54:45
1244945 09:54:45
1144943 10:00:05
54943 10:01:06
924943 10:01:06
344945 10:12:33
774945 10:12:33
754945 10:12:33
294942 10:17:36
1804942 10:17:36
104938 10:24:12
1754938 10:24:12
2064937 10:32:47
14932 10:42:28
1944932 10:42:28
1734932 10:49:25
1804932 10:54:10
2124935 11:05:56
114938 11:12:25
1634938 11:12:25
1824934 11:17:35
1014932 11:29:29
744932 11:29:29
314934 11:33:30
904934 11:33:30
234935 11:37:25
544934 11:39:00
744934 11:39:00
2014936 11:43:06
2044931 11:54:01
114931 11:54:01
1214930 11:58:44
904930 11:58:44
1914931 12:08:25
544932 12:17:56
1494932 12:17:56
1974933 12:23:11
1774932 12:30:46
244936 12:43:34
204936 12:43:34
1504936 12:43:34
1974942 12:53:14
444941 13:01:59
124941 13:01:59
164941 13:01:59
1244941 13:01:59
534941 13:04:16
1554941 13:04:16
474934 13:22:12
1274934 13:22:49
734934 13:22:49
1924935 13:28:55
334936 13:30:14
994936 13:30:14
1824934 13:32:39
2054923 13:38:59
2044918 13:43:42
1804909 13:53:53
1854908 13:58:02
774904 13:59:38
1254904 13:59:41
2084903 14:08:18
2154904 14:12:58
1784906 14:23:10
2074909 14:25:05
1634906 14:31:59
274906 14:31:59
1824901 14:33:03
774897 14:40:52
84897 14:40:52
1094897 14:40:52
2134894 14:42:25
374892 14:47:19
1714892 14:47:19
774891 14:51:53
244891 14:51:53
884891 14:51:53
1894889 14:55:17
1764888 14:59:00
574888 15:00:57
1314888 15:00:57
924887 15:04:23
704887 15:04:23
154887 15:04:23
1864881 15:08:12
1914887 15:12:53
1904887 15:15:20
74879 15:18:58
404879 15:18:58
1884886 15:21:18
1824885 15:23:59
2074885 15:30:18
404884 15:32:14
764884 15:32:14
244884 15:32:14
1644886 15:33:51
344886 15:33:51
2094883 15:39:58
744881 15:40:28
1404881 15:40:28
1744886 15:45:56
904891 15:49:12
1804891 15:50:14
1794890 15:52:17
1434890 15:54:57
434890 15:54:57
94890 15:54:57
2554891 15:59:08
1944891 16:01:34
104891 16:01:34
1304900 16:06:18
2014902 16:07:10
1824905 16:09:25
2034903 16:11:34
704901 16:15:14
904901 16:15:14
584903 16:17:04
904903 16:17:04
244904 16:17:33
1044904 16:17:39

© 2018 PR Newswire