PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, August 21

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:21 August 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):91,665
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.9500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.6000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):26.7381

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,959,077 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,959,077 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
382126.6016:25:35London Stock Exchange
418826.7516:14:35London Stock Exchange
449626.7516:11:29London Stock Exchange
373526.7516:09:22London Stock Exchange
43826.7516:09:21London Stock Exchange
7626.7516:09:21London Stock Exchange
104526.6515:40:44London Stock Exchange
292726.6515:40:25London Stock Exchange
384126.7515:30:16London Stock Exchange
288626.6015:23:33London Stock Exchange
473726.6015:11:34London Stock Exchange
111926.7014:59:26London Stock Exchange
234026.7014:59:23London Stock Exchange
86426.7014:59:23London Stock Exchange
433526.6514:57:21London Stock Exchange
394326.8014:22:18London Stock Exchange
48726.8013:51:06London Stock Exchange
421226.8013:51:06London Stock Exchange
398426.6513:31:49London Stock Exchange
389626.6513:24:55London Stock Exchange
459526.6513:22:34London Stock Exchange
387026.7512:56:08London Stock Exchange
444626.9512:02:31London Stock Exchange
469926.8011:32:29London Stock Exchange
1288826.9011:32:27London Stock Exchange
379726.6011:25:29London Stock Exchange

