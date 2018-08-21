Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 21 August 2018 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 91,665 Highest price paid per share (pence): 26.9500 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.6000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 26.7381

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,408,959,077 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,408,959,077 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

21 AUGUST 2018

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3821 26.60 16:25:35 London Stock Exchange 4188 26.75 16:14:35 London Stock Exchange 4496 26.75 16:11:29 London Stock Exchange 3735 26.75 16:09:22 London Stock Exchange 438 26.75 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange 76 26.75 16:09:21 London Stock Exchange 1045 26.65 15:40:44 London Stock Exchange 2927 26.65 15:40:25 London Stock Exchange 3841 26.75 15:30:16 London Stock Exchange 2886 26.60 15:23:33 London Stock Exchange 4737 26.60 15:11:34 London Stock Exchange 1119 26.70 14:59:26 London Stock Exchange 2340 26.70 14:59:23 London Stock Exchange 864 26.70 14:59:23 London Stock Exchange 4335 26.65 14:57:21 London Stock Exchange 3943 26.80 14:22:18 London Stock Exchange 487 26.80 13:51:06 London Stock Exchange 4212 26.80 13:51:06 London Stock Exchange 3984 26.65 13:31:49 London Stock Exchange 3896 26.65 13:24:55 London Stock Exchange 4595 26.65 13:22:34 London Stock Exchange 3870 26.75 12:56:08 London Stock Exchange 4446 26.95 12:02:31 London Stock Exchange 4699 26.80 11:32:29 London Stock Exchange 12888 26.90 11:32:27 London Stock Exchange 3797 26.60 11:25:29 London Stock Exchange

-Ends-