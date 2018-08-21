

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets ended Tuesday's session in the green, extending their gains from the previous session. Traders remain in an optimistic mood ahead of trade talks between the U.S. and China.



Bank stocks were among the top performers during Tuesday's session. Investors are looking forward to the release of the minutes from the most recent meeting of the Federal Reserve tomorrow.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.24 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.53 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.14 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.43 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.54 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.34 percent, but the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.26 percent.



In London, BHP Billiton fell 2.10 percent. After reporting a 33 percent rise in full-year underlying profit, the company said it was 'a little more apprehensive' on the short-term outlook.



Oilfield services firm John Wood Group jumped 7.65 percent after its first-half profit came in at the higher end of its forecast on increased revenues.



Nokia advanced 0.52 percent in Helsinki after announcing licensing rate expectations for 5G mobile phones.



The UK budget balance posted the biggest surplus for July since 2000, giving room for Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond to plan more spending ahead of 'Brexit'.



Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, was in surplus by GBP 2.0 billion in July, the Office for National Statistics reported Tuesday.



This was the largest July surplus for 18 years and a GBP 1.0 billion greater surplus than in July 2017, also well above the expected level of GBP 1.1 billion.



UK manufacturers registered a slowdown in order growth in August, the latest Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Tuesday.



The survey showed that 31 percent of manufacturers reported total order books to be above normal, and 23 percent said they were below normal, giving a rounded balance of +7 percent for three months ended August.



The factory order book balance for August fell to +7 percent from +11 percent in previous month. The expected balance was 8 percent.



