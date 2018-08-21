

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a weak start Tuesday, but quickly staged a recovery and remained in the green for the bulk of the session. Traders remain in an optimistic mood ahead of trade talks between the U.S. and China.



The Swiss Market Index increased 0.26 percent Tuesday and finished at 9,082.86. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.29 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.29 percent.



Bank stocks performed well across Europe as investors await the release of the minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting tomorrow. UBS climbed 0.8 percent, Credit Suisse gained 0.7 percent and Julius Baer added 0.1 percent.



Lafargeholcim was among the best performing stocks of the session, climbed 1.6 percent.



After climbing at the start of the trading week, luxury goods companies pulled back on Tuesday. Swatch Group declined 0.9 percent and rival Richemont fell 0.6 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with small gains. Roche rose 0.4 percent, Novartis gained 0.2 percent and Nestle finished higher by 0.02 percent.



