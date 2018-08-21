Political tensions with the US, lack of central bank independence and structural macro-economic vulnerabilities have contributed to a sell-off of the Turkish Lira. Low levels of reserve adequacy in combination with a structural current account deficit has made Turkey vulnerable to financial shocks. This combination is also present in South Africa and Ukraine, while the latter is already recovering from an emerging market crisis. During the last two weeks, the Turkish Lira has depreciated by 17 % (Friday-to-Friday) against the USD. Since the beginning of the year the Turkish currency has even lost more than 40 % of its value (Figure 1). The recent sell-off is based on a combination of macroeconomic vulnerabilities, financial markets' questioning the central bank's...

