Leading professionals in the fields of forensic DNA analysis, genetic genealogy, forensic anthropology and law enforcement will present on the latest research, trends, technologies and ethical issues at the 29th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI). ISHI is the largest international conference on DNA analysis for human identification, attracting more than 900 DNA analysts, forensic scientists and other related professionals annually. The symposium features 50-plus experts presenting cutting-edge research and case work. It is unique in that it focuses solely on forensic DNA, offering concentrated and engaged insights for professionals within that specialty area coupled with multiple opportunities for professional networking.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005561/en/

The International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI), the largest international conference on DNA analysis for human identification, draws professionals in the fields of forensic DNA analysis, genetic genealogy, forensic anthropology and law enforcement. They will gather for the 2018 symposium September 24-27, 2018, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ISHI's 2018 presenters will cover a variety of pressing topics, including the growing use of genetic genealogy, the urgent need to address rape kit backlogs, the burgeoning field of genomics and more:

Sara Katsanis of Duke University and Jennifer Wagner of Geisinger Health System will discuss the utility of Rapid DNA analysis for both routine casework and as a tool for immigration/U.S. border cases.

Anonymity is no longer guaranteed, as commercial ancestry DNA databases are increasingly being used to solve cold cases or help donor-conceived children identify their biological parents. Privacy considerations precipitated by advances in DNA technologies will be explored by speakers that include Chief Biometric Scientist for the FBI Laboratory Thomas Callaghan and ABC investigative journalist Sarah Dingle.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department Deputy Paige Kneeland will illustrate how genealogical databases can provide leads when all else fails, as in the case of Golden State Killer, Joseph DeAngelo.

Andrew Hessel, CEO of Humane Genomics, Inc., will open ISHI 29 with a keynote introducing attendees to what's happening on the leading edge of biotechnology and bioengineering. Hessel's work focuses on using engineered viruses for good. He is a founding member of the GP-Write leadership team advancing the international genomics effort to write large genomes, including the human genome, and a faculty member at Singularity University, a global community applying exponential technologies to solving the world's largest challenges. For a comprehensive list of presenters as they are confirmed, visit http://ishinews.com/speakers/.

The 2018 symposium will be held September 24-27, 2018, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona. During the three-day general session, experts in forensic DNA practices and scientists devoted to improving forensic technology will present talks covering:

Rapid DNA analysis and searching of CODIS

Undoing wrongful convictions through probabilistic genotyping

The use genetic genealogy to solve cold cases

Addressing rape kit backlogs

Updates from the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation and National Institutes of Standards and Technology

ISHI 28 also features optional small group workshops, including:

Building Mental Strength for Career Sustainability

Root Cause Analysis in Forensic Laboratories in Principle and in Practice

The Future is Now for MPS mtDNA Analysis

Systems Thinking and DNA Mixtures: Dynamic Models, Optimization, Validation and Inference

High-Impact Leadership Workshop for Forensic Laboratory Professionals

NIJ's DNA Capacity and Efficiency Programs: Updates, Grant Management, and Performance Measures

AABB Accreditation and HITA (Human Identity Trade Association) Workshops

Industry experts from the FBI (including the CODIS Unit), the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), top research universities, public and private forensic labs, expert DNA witnesses, and various state forensic science bureaus, police departments and state attorneys' offices will be represented. A complete list of workshops, speaker biographies, the ISHI blog and continuing program updates are available at the symposium website: www.ishinews.com.

This symposium for forensic experts and suppliers is offered through Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. Promega Corporation has provided products for DNA-based human identification for over 25 years. The company's 3,500 products enable scientists worldwide to advance their knowledge in genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, drug discovery and human identification. Founded in 1978, the company is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA, with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information about Promega, visit www.promega.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180821005561/en/

Contacts:

Promega Corporation

Penny Patterson

Vice President, Communications

(608) 274-4330

penny.patterson@promega.com

