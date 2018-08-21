The IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer Arrives in Toronto, Canada

DENVER, Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What: The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) presents the IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) on September 23-26, 2018, in Toronto, Canada. The WCLC is the world's largest meeting dedicated solely to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies, and is expected to convene over 7,000 researchers, physicians, specialists, patients, advocates and industry members from around the world.

The WCLC's scientific program features a line-up of global leaders in the field. Presentations focus on cutting-edge science, including the latest breakthroughs in targeted therapies and immunotherapies; advances in screening, early detection and staging; prevention and smoking cessation efforts; patient advocacy initiatives; and much more. Collaboration across disciplines and borders is a meeting highlight. The WCLC's scientific program is available to review online .

When and Where: September 23-26, 2018, Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building , 255 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario, M5V 2W6, Canada

Who: Surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, pulmonologists, radiologists, pathologists, epidemiologists, basic research scientists, nurses, allied health professionals, advocates, industry representatives and media partners will gather to share findings and to further progress.

More information: Visit the conference's official website for more information or to register .

