

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Brazilian beer brewer Ambev has placed an order for 1,600 all-electric trucks with Volkswagen.



Ambev, which is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev, said the vehicles would be purchased by around 20 logistics companies that are contracted to distribute Ambev's products. The 1,600 trucks are expected to be delivered by 2023.



With the addition of the electric trucks, about 35 percent of Ambev's fleet will be electric. The company expects the electric fleet to save about 30,000 tons of carbon emissions per year.



Guilherme Gaia, Director of Logistics and Supply of Ambev, said, 'Our dream is to bring people together for a better world. For that reason, we are always searching for partners who are engaged with the same causes to offer new technologies and processes that have a positive impact in the environment, like Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus. We are sure that this project will greatly contribute to the construction of the sustainable legacy we want to leave for future generations.'



