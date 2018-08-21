Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2018) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) ("Canuc" or the "Company") announced today that it has refiled its unaudited interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2018 in order to change the comparative periods on the financial statements. This refiling has no impact on current or prior financial figures. This filing is being made at the request of the Ontario Securities Commission pursuant to a review by OSC staff. See below for details of the changes:

The prior period comparative date on the Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position has been changed from March 31, 2017 to December 31, 2017.

The prior year comparative period on the Consolidated Interim Statement of Profit and Loss has been changed from the six-month period ended March 31, 2017 to the three-month period ended March 31, 2017.

The prior year comparative period on the Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows has been changed from the six-month period ended March 31, 2017 to the three-month period ended March 31, 2017.

The Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholder's Equity has been changed to compare the three-month period ended March 31, 2018 and 2017.

A paragraph has been added to the Notice to Reader page of the financial statements to describe the Auditor's involvement in the preparation of the Interim Financial Statements.

These changes have no impact on the company's Revenues, Earnings or Financial Position.

About Canuc

Canuc is a junior resources company whose principal focus is exploration and development of the San Javier Silver-Gold Project located 146 km east of Hermosillo in Sonora State, Mexico. The company also generates cash flow from natural gas production in Central West Texas, where Canuc has an interest in nine producing gas wells, and has rights for further in field developments.

For further information please contact Canuc Resources Corporation:

(416) 548 - 9748

cberlet@canucresources.ca

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements that include risks and uncertainties. When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and apply only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include changes in the prevailing price of gold, the prevailing price of natural gas, the Canadian-United States exchange rate, amount of gas produced that could affect revenues and production costs. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Company's annual financial statements and MD&A.