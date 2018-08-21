Systech Asserts Leadership Position in Blockchain Solutions for the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systech, a global technology leader in consumer safety, brand protection, and product authentication, along with representatives from leading healthcare industry companies and associations, came together to explore the use of blockchain technology to support Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance.

Hosted by the Center for Supply Chain Studies, the "DSCSA & Blockchain" study team explored whether blockchain technology can be used to address the full data sharing requirement of the DSCSA's future mandate that states interoperable, electronic tracing of product at the package level should go into effect.

Joseph Lipari, Director of Cloud Products at Systech says, "This opportunity allowed Systech to take an objective look at blockchain technologies framed by DSCSA use cases and apply our extensive experience in serialization and supply chain traceability. We were honored to participate in this first of its kind, industry-wide collaborative study."

The study team set goals for establishing a blockchain-based electronic connection between global trading partners, sharing required data without exposing proprietary information, designing for expansion beyond DSCSA compliance, and funding the architecture. Moving beyond schematics, several scenarios were simulated to test their theories, with results shared and verified by the team.

The Drug Supply Chain Security Act and Blockchain white paper, published June 21, 2018, documents and provides opportunity to further explore the study and the team's work. "We identified several challenges and potential design alternatives in readying supply chain stakeholders and solution providers to define the interoperable system needed to satisfy the requirements of the "Enhanced Drug Distribution System" outlined in the DSCSA," says Bob Celeste, Founder of C4SCS. "The next steps are to move from a simulated ReferenceModel environment to a testing stage where the technology can be further explored and provide clarity on implementation conditions."

About Systech:

Systech pioneered pharmaceutical serialization and is revolutionizing brand protection. Systech innovations have defined supply chain best practices across industries-keeping products authentic, safe, and connected.

About the Center for Supply Chain Studies:

C4SCS was established in 2015 as a neutral, nonprofit research and educational community forum designed to support the healthcare industry in its mission to improve supply chain efficiencies, increase productivity and streamline regulatory compliance.

