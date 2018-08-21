National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: NCFA Launches FINTECH FRIDAY$ Podcast to Connect All Things Fintech with a Global Audience

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA) announced today the launch of a weekly podcast, FINTECH FRIDAY$. Industry CEO's and superstars share up to date industry trends, product innovations, developments, and challenges. For the latest in Fintech, Blockchain, Peer to Peer, Artificial Intelligence and Alternative Finance you are now able to download an on-demand podcast or transcript of the interview at http://ncfacanada.org/fintech-friday-weekly-podcast/

Each Friday, host Manseeb Khan, interviews industry veterans, CEO's and other innovation finance builders. Conversations are candid, authentic and focused, and often 30 minutes or less.

Updating listeners on important news and events impacting the fintech industry is only part of what Fintech Friday$ is intended to achieve, says Craig Asano, founding CEO of NCFA.

"It's so exciting to interview high growth companies at key points in their journey to success. Their insights and unscripted conversations can really inspire and inform the next generation of entrepreneurs. Being a millennial myself, I can't wait to jump in," says Fintech Friday$ show host, Manseeb Khan.

"We can do more around the education piece. The industry is evolving, complex and dynamic. We anticipate through education, Fintech Friday$ will help increase awareness and lead to wider adoption of fintech products and services."

The other goal is to connect Canadian Fintech with a global audience, offering capital, technology, and other partnerships.

"We're hoping that this decentralized and engaging podcast will capture the incredible passion and talent that is moving into this growing sector and look forward to expanding the series with multiple shows." Concludes Craig.

Fintech Friday$ podcast is on-demand. Listeners are able to download the podcast on the go and listen to past archived episodes. Podcasts are also transcribed.

Readers are invited to help shape the future of fintech and digital finance in Canada. Contact www.ncfacanada.org to discover opportunities to host podcasts, be interviewed, and for other partnership opportunities.

Subscribe and tune in to Fintech Friday$ at http://ncfacanada.org/fintech-friday-weekly-podcast/

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada (NCFA Canada) is a cross-Canada non-profit actively engaged with cryptocurrency, blockchain, crowdfunding, alternative finance, fintech, P2P, ICO, STO, and online investing stakeholders globally. NCFA Canada provides education, research, industry stewardship, services, and networking opportunities to thousands of members and subscribers and works closely with industry, government, academia, community and eco-system partners and affiliates to create a strong and vibrant crowdfunding and fintech industry. For more information, please visit: www.ncfacanada.org

