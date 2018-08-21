

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $92.81 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $49.92 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $992.45 million from $872.93 million last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $92.81 Mln. vs. $49.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.44 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $992.45 Mln vs. $872.93 Mln last year.



