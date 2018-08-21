Dillon Gage Metals: Cryptocurrency Owners Seek Tight Grip on Security

gIDS of Texas Possesses Expertise to Mitigate Risk of Hacks, Theft and Breaches

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August, 21, 2018 / International Depository Services of Texas, a privately-owned subsidiary of Dillon Gage Metals, is bringing its expertise to bear for a critical concern - cryptocurrency cold storage security. Statistics reflect a growing trend of cryptocurrency as an asset class, now estimated to include over 1,000 forms of digital currencies. IDS of Texas' secure depository - or vault - is experiencing exponential growth in requests for cold storage for digital currency. After decades of experience in storing physical precious metals in secure, segregated accounts, offering off-the-grid options for popular cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple at its Dallas location is a natural fit Defined, cold storage refers to a cryptocurrency storage device whose details and security keys are kept in a secure vault, independent and void of any internet connection, and thus safe from remote hacking attempts.

"As the popularity of cryptocurrency increases, investors must protect their assets with the most secure offline solution available," said Alisa Moen, president of IDS Group, parent company of IDS of Texas. "It's wise to put your faith in data and asset protection experts because the risk of losing your holdings due to hacking, theft and security breaches are all too real. Simply put, cold storage completely severs the avenues to these threats."

Cold storage is highly recommended for investors and crypto-traders who deal and trade currencies in any amount - much the same way precious metals investors are recommended to utilize licensed and secured vaults for storing bullion. The threat is certainly real, as detailed in a 2018 report issued by cybersecurity firm Carbon Black, Inc., which found $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency losses in the first six months of this year alone. And according to a study by Coinbase, as many as 100 hedge funds dedicated solely to trading digital currencies have cropped up in the past year. The study equates those funds to $10 billion in institutional money ready to pour into the cryptocurrency market.

IDS of Texas is certified for CryptoCurrency Security Standards - or CCSS - defined by the Crypto Currency Certification Consortium, which sets forth 10 specific requirements that must be followed by its trustees who store, transact or accept cryptocurrencies. All cryptocurrency stored at the facility are segregated for additional security reasons. IDS of Texas is currently able to store multiple variations of cryptocurrency coins for institutions, personal accounts and even self-directed IRAs.

International Depository Services - or IDS Group, which also offers locations in Delaware and Ontario, Canada, is insured by Lloyd's of London, the world's leading provider of specialized asset insurance. In addition to the CCSS certification, IDS Group maintains several precious metals accreditations for its locations, including the commodity Exchanges COMEX/CME and the Intercontinental Exchange Futures U.S./ICE, and is an associate in the London Bullion Market Association, the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and the International Precious Metals Institute. For more information, please visit http://www.ids-delaware.com/accounts-services/cryptocurrency-cold-storage or call toll-free 888-322-6150.

About International Depository Services Group

International Depository Services Group (http://www.internationaldepositoryservices.com) with locations in Delaware (www.internationaldepositoryservices.com; 888-322-6150), Ontario, Canada (www.idsofcanada.com; 855-362-2431), and Texas (InternationalDepositoryServices.com). All IDS locations offer secure, efficient and insured precious metals and certified coin depositories that focus on custom business logistics solutions including storage, fulfillment, inventory management and many other value-added services, including cryptocurrency cold storage.

About Dillon Gage Metals

Dillon Gage Inc. of Dallas (DillonGage.com), founded in 1976, companies include:

Dillon Gage Metals (www.DillonGage.com), one of the world's largest precious metals wholesale trading firms. The firm is an authorized purchaser for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries around the world. Additionally, the company provides advanced tools and technologies that enable market participants to be more successful in their businesses, allowing electronic trading and offering cloud-based solutions for the physical precious metals marketplace. 800-375-4653

FizTrade Online Trading (www.FizTrade.com) offers a real-time bid/ask trading platform for gold, silver, platinum and palladium. 800-375-4653

Dillon Gage Refining (www.dillongage.com/refining/why-dg), professional assayers and refiners of precious metal scrap, from low grade to karat scrap. Stone removal services and diamond experts on staff. 888-436-3489

