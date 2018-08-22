

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release Q2 numbers for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to add 0.3 percent on quarter, accelerating from 0.1 percent in the three months prior.



Australia will see July results for skilled vacancies and for the leading economic index from Westpac, as well as Q2 numbers for construction work.



In June, skilled vacancies fell 1.0 percent on month, while the leading index added 0.01 percent on month. Construction work is expected to climb 0.8 percent after rising 0.2 percent in Q1.



Japan will provide June figures for the all industry activity index, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 0.8 percent on month following the 0.1 percent gain in May.



Finally, the markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are closed on Wednesday for Hari Raya Haji and will re-open on Thursday.



