Faruqi Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Nielsen Holdings PLC ("Nielsen" or the "Company") (NYSE:NLSN) of the October 9, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all those who purchased Nielsen common stock between February 8, 2018 and July 25, 2018 (the "Class Period"). The case, Gordon v. Nielsen Holdings PLC et al., No. 18-cv-07143 was filed on August 8, 2018, and has been assigned to Judge John Fontaine Keenan.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by: (1) recklessly disregarding its readiness for and the true risks of privacy related regulations and policies including the European General Data Protection Regulation ("GDPR") on its current and future financial and growth prospects; (2) failing to disclose that its financial performance was far more dependent on Facebook and other third-party large data set providers than previously revealed and that privacy policy changes affected the scope and terms of access Nielsen would have to third-party data; and (3), failing to disclose that access to Facebook and other third-party provider data was becoming increasingly restricted for Nielsen and Nielsen clients.

Specifically, on July 26, 2018, the Company announced disappointing financial results for the second quarter 2018. Nielsen blamed the results, in part, on the negative impact that the GDPR had on the Company's access to large data sets provided by partners like Facebook and stated further that "[o]ur results are significantly below our expectations as revenues were impacted by GDPR and changes to the consumer data privacy landscape."

Following this announcement, Nielsen's share price fell from $29.57 on July 25, 2018 to $22.11 on July 26, 2018-a $7.46 or 25.23% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

