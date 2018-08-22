Wireless system brings adaptive lighting and sensor platform to flagship smart city development

Telensa, the market leader in connected street lighting and smart city applications, today announced that it has been selected by Sunshine Coast Council to deploy its PLANet intelligent street lighting system, for a 24 month pilot in the Maroochydore City Centre development, and in nearby Evans Street. Sunshine Coast is one of the largest and fastest growing regional economies in Australia, and the Maroochydore City Centre development will create a new capital city for the region with smart technology embedded from the outset. The Telensa pilot will demonstrate the social, environmental and financial benefits of adaptive street lighting. It will also show the potential for adding smart city sensors such as for air quality, traffic analytics and waste monitoring. The system is due to be deployed in September.

Telensa PLANet is an end-to-end smart street lighting system, consisting of wireless nodes connecting individual lights, a dedicated wireless network owned by the city, and a central management application. The system pays for itself in reduced energy and maintenance costs, improves quality of service through automatic fault reporting, and has the capacity to turn streetlight poles into hubs for smart city sensors. With more than 1.5 million lights connected, Telensa PLANet is the world's most popular connected streetlight system.

"By making our streetlights smart, Telensa will help us reduce costs and improve the streetlighting experience, as well as providing a platform for smart sensor applications," said Sunshine Coast Council's Economic Development and Innovation Portfolio Councillor, Steve Robinson. "This deployment is another example of the Council's commitment to intelligent infrastructure that delivers a safer, smarter, and more efficient environment for our citizens."

The CEO of SunCentral, the company overseeing design and delivery of the new Maroochydore City Centre, said the goal was to create a Central Business District (CBD) for the future that would remain cutting edge for many years to come. "With no legacy infrastructure to remove or replace on the 53-hectare greenfield site, we have a unique opportunity to create a CBD with unprecedented communications and technological abilities," SunCentral CEO John Knaggs said.

"We're delighted to be working with Sunshine Coast Council to make street lighting in Maroochydore smarter and more efficient, with a system that will be responsive to citizens' needs for decades to come," said Will Gibson, Founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Telensa. "We're looking forward to working together on a new generation of low-cost smart sensor applications, enabled by the city's lighting network."

Telensa makes wireless smart city applications, helping cities around the world save energy, work smarter and deliver more joined-up services for their citizens. Telensa PLANet is the world's most deployed smart streetlight solution, with a footprint of more than 1.5 million lights. Building on the compelling business case for its smart streetlighting, the company provides cities and utilities with an open, low-cost platform to add multiple sensor applications.

