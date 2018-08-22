

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 65 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,730-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat ahead of trade talks between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index spiked 35.36 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 2,733.83 after trading between 2,696.29 and 2,739.17. The Shenzhen Composite Index soared 20.21 points or 1.39 percent to end at 1,471.28.



Among the actives, Gemdale jumped 0.93 percent, while Poly Real Estate spiked 1.69 percent, China Vanke soared 2.40 percent, Bank of China added 0.57 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gained 0.75 percent, China Construction Bank gathered 0.90 percent, China Merchants Bank collected 0.52 percent, China Life climbed 1.55 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was up 0.31 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.12 percent and China Shenhua Energy perked 0.63 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks opened higher on Tuesday. They faded in the afternoon but still managed to finish in positive territory.



The Dow added 63.60 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 25,822.29, the NASDAQ gained 38.17 points or 0.49 percent to 7,859.17 and the S&P picked up 5.91 points or 0.21 percent to 2,862.96.



Stocks benefitted from optimism about this week's trade talks between the U.S. and China even though President Donald Trump said he doesn't expect much progress from the talks.



Trading activity is somewhat subdued, however, as a lack of U.S. economic data kept traders on the sidelines.



Oil futures were higher on Tuesday, rising for a fourth straight session despite concerns over a supply glut. Crude oil futures for October ended up $0.42 or 0.6 percent at $65.84 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



