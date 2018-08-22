

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc (FB) said Tuesday that it removed 652 Pages, groups and accounts for coordinated inauthentic behavior that originated in Iran and targeted people across multiple internet services in the Middle East, Latin America, UK and US.



FireEye, a cybersecurity firm, gave Facebook a tip in July about 'Liberty Front Press,' a network of Facebook Pages as well as accounts on other online services. They've published an initial analysis and will release a full report of their findings soon, Facebook said.



Facebook said, 'Today we removed multiple Pages, groups and accounts for coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook and Instagram. Some of this activity originated in Iran, and some originated in Russia. These were distinct campaigns and we have not identified any link or coordination between them. However, they used similar tactics by creating networks of accounts to mislead others about who they were and what they were doing.'



Facebook said the coordinated campaigns that originated in Iran included 254 Facebook pages and 116 Instagram accounts that amassed more than 1 million followers across the two services. Those behind the pages spent more than $12,000 on advertisements between 2012 and 2017, the company said.



CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company's attempts to identify fake pages, groups and accounts are making Facebook safer.



