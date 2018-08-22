

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly higher on Wednesday in choppy trade following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are treading cautiously following news that U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to federal charges.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 32.95 points or 0.15 percent to 22,252.68, after touching a low of 22,162.81 in early trades. Japanese shares ended little changed with a positive bias on Tuesday.



The major exporters are advancing despite a slightly stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is rising almost 3 percent, Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent, Sony is higher by 0.4 percent and Canon is up 0.3 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota and Honda are adding more than 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.1 percent while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is down 0.2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.6 percent after crude oil prices rose for a fourth straight session overnight.



Among the major gainers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metals as well as Nisshin Steel are rising more than 3 percent each, while Sumitomo Heavy Industries is up 3 percent and Isuzu Motors is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, KDDI Corp. and FamilyMart UNY are losing more than 5 percent each, while Rakuten is down more than 3 percent and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is declining almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will provide June figures for the all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, benefiting from optimism about the upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China, even though President Donald Trump said he doesn't expect much progress from the talks. Trading remained somewhat subdued, however, due to a lack of U.S. economic data.



The Dow closed up by 63.60 points or 0.25 percent at 25,822.29, the Nasdaq rose 38.17 points or 0.49 percent at 7,859.17 and the S&P 500 gained 5.91 points or 0.21 percent at 2,862.96.



The majority of the European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. The German DAX Index rose 0.43 percent and the French CAC 40 Index gained 0.54 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the UK finished with a loss of 0.34 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday for a fourth successive session despite worries about demand outlook for crude due to the U.S.-China trade dispute and recent data showing a notable jump in U.S. crude stockpiles. WTI crude for September expired at $67.35 a barrel, gaining $0.92 or 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX