WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) said it has suspended 284 accounts for engaging in coordinated manipulation. Based on existing analysis, it appears many of these accounts originated from Iran.



Twitter noted that it is committed to engaging with other companies and relevant law enforcement entities. Its goal is to assist investigations into these activities and where possible, it will provide the public with transparency and context on its efforts.



