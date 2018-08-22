

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) said that it received a 'no-action letter' from the Canadian Competition Bureau, indicating that the Bureau does not intend to oppose completion of the acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation by FNF.



FNF expects to close the Transaction by the first or second quarter of 2019, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions, including Stewart stockholder approval, federal and state regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.



