

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the pharma/biotech stocks that posted the biggest percentage decline today.



1. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP)



Lost 13.38% to close Tuesday's (Aug.21) trading at $3.56.



News: No news



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Complete patient enrollment in a phase IIa study of CC-31244 for the ultra-short treatment of HepC in Q3, 2018. -- Announce top line results from Phase 2a study of CC-31244 in hepatitis C virus infection next quarter. -- Complete preclinical IND-enabling studies for CC-42344, being developed for the treatment of influenza, near year end. -- File a regulatory submission for CC-42344in H1 2019. -- Initiate a Phase 1 study evaluating CC-42344 for the treatment of influenza in H1 2019.



2. Delcath Systems Inc. (DCTH.OB)



Lost 9.39% to close Tuesday's trading at $1.93.



News: The Company has enrolled the first patient in its amended phase III registration trial evaluating the investigational product - Melphalan Hydrochloride for Injection for use with the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System (Melphalan/HDS) - in ocular melanoma liver metastases.



The trial, dubbed FOCUS, will enroll a minimum of 80 patients with ocular melanoma metastatic to the liver. Enrollment is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2019.



At June 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $1.3 million, sufficient to fund its operating activities through August 2018.



3. Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (ALRN)



Lost 9.23% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.36.



News: No news



Pipeline:



The Company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924.



Multiple clinical studies of ALRN-6924 are underway, including a Phase 1 All-comers trial in advanced solid tumors or lymphomas, a Phase 2a trial in peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL), a Phase 1 trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) as a monotherapy, and a Phase 1b trial in AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside (Ara-C).



Near-term Catalysts:



-- Additional interim data from the Phase 2a trial of ALRN-6924 for the treatment of patients with peripheral T-cell lymphoma are expected to be reported in the fourth quarter of 2018. -- Interim data from Phase 1 and 1b open-label, multi-center clinical trials of ALRN-6924 as a monotherapy and in combination with cytosine arabinoside (Ara-C) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) are expected in the fourth quarter of this year. -- John Longenecker was named interim Chief Executive Officer on May 15, 2018. Aileron is actively engaged in a process to appoint a new CEO.



4. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. (HJLI)



Hancock is a company specializing in bioprosthetic medical devices that establish improved standards of care for treating cardiac and vascular disease.



Lost 7.08% to close Tuesday's trading at $2.23.



News: No news



Pipeline: The Company is preparing for the first-in-human testing of its VenoValve bioprosthetic medical device in Columbia.



VenoValve is being developed to treat severe cases of Chronic Venous Insufficiency, which occurs when the valves within the deep venous system of the leg are injured or destroyed, causing blood to pool in the lower extremities.



Recent event:



The Company went public on the Nasdaq Capital Market on May 31, 2018, at an offering price of $5.00 per unit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX