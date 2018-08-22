ILIFE Celebrates AliExpress Brands Shopping Week with up to 50% Savings on Its Robot Vacuums

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ILIFE, the world-renowned robot vacuum cleaner brand, will offer a striking discount on its signature lineups to celebrate AliExpress Brands Shopping Week. The cutting-edge robotic cleaners, including the recently launched model "A7", 360° PanoView navigation assisted "A8" and the smart planned 2-in-1 "V8s", will be joining this promotion with up to 50% savings. The discount will be available from ILIFE's Official Store and Spain Store on AliExpress.com beginning on the 27th of August (PST) , and will continue till the 31st of August (PST).

Launched in the last month, A7 will be a highlight of Brands Shopping Week. Equipped with the exceptional CyclonePower Cleaning System, A7 can perform high-efficiency cleaning and tackle complex tasks to offer practical home cleaning solutions. Activated through a multifunctional App, or the remote control, or the button on the body, A7 meets the needs of different family members. Designed to become a part of your family, A7 thinks what you think and cares about what you care about. Those, who are looking for a high-performance and simple operation robot cleaner could take advantage of this $140 discount on A7 ($259.99 after discount).

V8s, the smart planned 2-in-1 robot vacuum, will also be part of the promotion. With the floating suction nozzle and i-Dropping water tank, V8s can easily switch between dry sweeping/vacuuming and wet mopping. The smart planned cleaning system enables accurate space zoning and route planning for systematic cleaning. And those who live in a large space with multiple rooms could embrace the opportunity with a 43% discount on A8 ($280.61 after discount), which employs AI technology, CV-SLAM navigation algorithm and the new generation CyclonePower cleaning system to facilitate real-time mapping and route planning, and minimum incomplete and repeated coverage.

Limited Time Deals Details:

Product MSRP Promotional Price Discount A7 US $ 399.98 $259.99 35% off V7s Plus US $ 333.31 $169.99 49% off V8s US $ 430.75 $228.30 47% off V5s Pro US $ 257.13 $151.71 41% off A4s US $ 257.13 $159.42 38% off A8 US $ 492.29 $280.61 43% off V3s Pro US $ 199.99 $119.99 40% off A6 US $ 399.99 $188.00 53% off

To purchase ILIFE products on the discounted AliExpress Brands Shopping Week

About ILIFE

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, ILIFE is a high-tech company specializing in robotic cleaning technology. Having successfully penetrated the global market, ILIFE's sales network reaches over 30 countries and regions, offering technologically advanced, high-quality and cost-effective robot vacuums to the consumers around the world.

