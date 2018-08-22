

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Wednesday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street amid optimism over the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks. Meanwhile, news that U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to federal charges and that former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort was found guilty by a jury on eight criminal counts weighed on investor sentiment.



The Australian market is extending losses from the previous session, despite the positive cues overnight from Wall Street, higher commodity prices and upbeat local corporate earnings results. Banks and mining stocks are among the leading decliners.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 25.60 points or 0.41 percent to 6,258.80, off a low of 6,248.80. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 18.90 points or 0.30 percent to 6,364.10. Australian shares fell on Tuesday.



Among the major banks, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are lower in a range of 1.2 percent to 1.4 percent.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are declining more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is down 0.6 percent.



AMP said it has appointed long-time Credit Suisse executive Francesco De Ferrari as its new CEO, effective December 1. Shares of the financial services giant are up 0.2 percent.



Gold miners are higher after gold prices rose for a third straight session overnight. Newcrest Mining is rising 0.2 percent and Evolution Mining is higher by 0.4 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices rose for a fourth straight session overnight. Oil Search is edging up 0.1 percent and Woodside Petroleum is adding 0.2 percent, while Santos is lower by 0.3 percent.



TPG Telecom confirmed it is in talks with Vodafone Australia regarding a 'merger of equals' between the two companies. Shares of TPG Telecom are gaining more than 8 percent.



A2 Milk Co. reported a profit for the full year that more than doubled on strong sales of its infant formula and expansion of its liquid milk business. The New Zealand dairy producer's shares are higher by almost 6 percent.



Coca-Cola Amatil reported a nearly 13 percent increase in its half-year profit and said it is considering selling its SPC fruit and vegetable canning business. The beverages maker's shares are gaining almost 4 percent.



Carsales.com reported a 69 percent jump in full-year profit, reflecting acquisitions in South Korea and Mexico. The classifieds website's shares are rising more than 7 percent.



Ardent Leisure reported a full-year loss that widened from the prior year on write-downs as well as lower revenues. However, the theme park owner's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



In economic news, Australia will see July results for skilled vacancies and also the leading economic index from Westpac today.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local currency was quoted at US$0.7358, up from US$0.7351 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is modestly higher in choppy trade following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Investors are treading cautiously following news that U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to federal charges.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 32.95 points or 0.15 percent to 22,252.68, after touching a low of 22,162.81 in early trades. Japanese shares ended little changed with a positive bias on Tuesday.



The major exporters are advancing despite a slightly stronger yen. Mitsubishi Electric is rising almost 3 percent, Panasonic is adding almost 1 percent, Sony is higher by 0.4 percent and Canon is up 0.3 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota and Honda are adding more than 1 percent each. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging down 0.1 percent while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.1 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is down 0.2 percent, while Japan Petroleum is adding 0.6 percent after crude oil prices rose for a fourth straight session overnight.



Among the major gainers, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metals as well as Nisshin Steel are rising more than 3 percent each, while Sumitomo Heavy Industries is up 3 percent and Isuzu Motors is higher by almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, KDDI Corp. and FamilyMart UNY are losing more than 5 percent each, while Rakuten is down more than 3 percent and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone is declining almost 3 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will provide June figures for the all industry activity index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea and New Zealand are higher, while Shanghai, Taiwan and Hong Kong are lower. The markets in Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia are closed on Wednesday for Hari Raya Haji.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday, benefiting from optimism about the upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China, even though President Donald Trump said he doesn't expect much progress from the talks. Trading remained somewhat subdued, however, due to a lack of U.S. economic data.



The Dow closed up by 63.60 points or 0.25 percent at 25,822.29, the Nasdaq rose 38.17 points or 0.49 percent at 7,859.17 and the S&P 500 gained 5.91 points or 0.21 percent at 2,862.96.



The majority of the European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. The German DAX Index rose 0.43 percent and the French CAC 40 Index gained 0.54 percent, while the FTSE 100 of the UK finished with a loss of 0.34 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday for a fourth successive session despite worries about demand outlook for crude due to the U.S.-China trade dispute and recent data showing a notable jump in U.S. crude stockpiles. WTI crude for September expired at $67.35 a barrel, gaining $0.92 or 1.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX