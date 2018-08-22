

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - TPG Telecom Limited confirmed that it has engaged in exploratory discussions with Vodafone Hutchison Australia Pty Ltd or VHA regarding a potential 'merger of equals' of the two companies.



The TPG Board noted that there is no certainty that any transaction will eventuate or what the terms of a transaction would be.



Separately, Hutchison Telecommunications (Australia) Limited said it has a 50% interest in VHA, and is aware that TPG and VHA have been in discussions regarding a potential merger.



